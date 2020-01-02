Jose Mourinho: Tottenham boss says he ‘was rude with an idiot’ before yellow card

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said he was “rude with an idiot” after admitting he “clearly deserved” the yellow card he was shown in his side’s 1-0 defeat at Southampton. Mourinho appeared to argue with someone on the Southampton bench shortly after Harry Kane had a goal disallowed for offside in the second half.

Kane was forced off with a hamstring injury after the goal was ruled out. Mourinho appeared to look at a piece of paper on the Southampton bench. He was immediately shown a yellow card by referee Mike Dean, which Mourinho later said he “accepted” after arguing with goalkeeping coach Andrew Sparkes over what is understood to be annoyance at time-wasting tactics.

“I was rude. But I was rude with an idiot. I clearly deserved the yellow card. I had bad words with the guy,” Mourinho told BT Sport, after his side fell six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League table.

“There was of course a reason for it. I will not tell you but for some reason I had that reaction,” he added while speaking to Match of the Day.