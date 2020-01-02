Nigerian Air Force redeploys 76 senior officers

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has redeployed 36 Air Vice Marshals (AVMs) and 40 Air Commodores (Air Cdres) ) including some Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding (AOCs), Commandants of Tri-Service Institutions, Directors and Commanders.

The appointments and redeployments, according to a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, followed the recent promotion of some senior officers to the next higher ranks as well as the retirement of some senior officers.

He explained that the move is a routine exercise aimed at further re-invigorating operational efficiency and enhancing service delivery.