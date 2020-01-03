FG demolishes illegal structures under Lagos bridges

The Federal Government on Friday began demolition of illegal structures under some bridges in Lagos State. A NAN correspondent, who monitored the exercise, reports that the demolition exercise began with a fence built under the Apongbon Bridge on the CMS-bound carriageway on Lagos Island.

The fence, which was still under construction, had been raised by seven to eight coaches on various sections. A senior engineer in the Federal Ministry of Works, Mrs Musiliat Aloba, who led a team of engineers and security operatives on the exercise, said she was acting on instruction. “I am not directed to speak to anyone. Please come to the Federal Ministry of Works,’’ she said.

NAN reports that the team went further to demolish fences concealing about 300 metres under the Obalende/Apongbon Flyover Bridge on the CMS-bound carriageway.