Nigerian Navy seizes wooden boat laden with 144 drums of petroleum product

The Nigerian Navy Ship Victory has intercepted a wooden boat laden with 144 drums of petroleum product suspected to be illegally refined automated gasoline oil. In addition, the agency also arrested four suspects along Agbana West off Tom Shot Island.

This was disclosed on Thursday at the handover ceremony which held at the Nigerian Navy Ship Victory’s jetty in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

According to the captain of the Nigerian Navy Ship Victory, Mohammad Umaru, who represented the commander, the interception was made possible by efforts of an active surveillance team.

The products according to him, were valued at over N15 million and were headed for Cameroon.