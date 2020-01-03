Operation Rattle Snake 2: NAF combat helicopters destroy Boko Haram facility in Borno

The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) logistics facility at Gujeri in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State. This feat according to the spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, was achieved in night-time airstrikes executed on the 31st of December 2019.

Commodore Daramola said the operation was pursuant to series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions that identified some makeshift structures under some trees in the settlement that were being used by the terrorists to store fuel and other items for the maintenance of their vehicles.

He further noted that the ATF dispatched its combat helicopters to attack the location recording devastating hits in the target area resulting in the destruction of the storage facilities as well as other structures in the camp.

The NAF spokesman assured that the Force operating in concert with surface forces will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast.