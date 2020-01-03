Taraba State gets new police commissioner

Taraba State has gotten a new Commissioner of Police, CP. Ahmed Mohammed Azare, following the retirement of CP Alkasim Sanusi FSI. Sanusi had retired on December 31, 2019, handing over the responsibility of the Command to Azare. Azare holds a B.A in education from the Bayero University Kano.

According to a statement signed by DSP David Misal (MNIPR), the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in the state, he is the 24th CP in the state and prior to his appointment, he was the Commissioner of Police in-charge of Servicom Force Headquarters Abuja.

“He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on the 03/03/1990 as cadet superintendent of Police and rose to the present rank having served in so many formations within the force in various capacities which include DPO Nguru Yobe State, DPO Gwoza Borno State, Area Commander Funtuwa Katsina State, DC CID Kaduna and Kano State etc.

“He is a professional Police officer with vast experience in policing both within and outside Nigeria,” the statement added.