Navy arrests seven Sri Lankans, two Ghanaians For illegal activities

The Nigeria Navy has apprehended seven vessels and their crew members, including seven Sri Lankans, two Ghanaians, and over 50 Nigerians. The Navy said its ship, Beecroft, made the arrests during the festive period for illegal activities on Nigerian waters.

The Commander, NNS Beecroft, Commodore Ibrahim Shettima on Friday said the cases are being handed to the relevant agencies for prosecution. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and officials of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) have also been invited to collect data that would aid them in carrying out their jobs.

MV Zebrugge was one of the seven vessels intercepted. The vessel, carrying seven Sri-Lankans, had petroleum products without proper documentation.