Nigerians to pay more for electricity from April – NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has said the electricity tariffs being paid by consumers will increase in April this year. NERC disclosed this in its ‘December 2019 Minor Review of Multi-Year Tariff Order 2015 and Minimum Remittance Order for the Year 2020,’ which was dated December 31, 2019.

It said the order, effective from January 1, 2020, was issued to reflect the impact of changes in the minor review variables in the determination of cost-reflective tariffs and relevant tariff and market shortfalls for 2019 and 2020.

The commission said the order also determined the minimum remittances payable by the Discos in meeting their market obligations based on the allowed tariffs.