Wilbraham, 40, earns Rochdale replay at Newcastle

Forty-year-old substitute Aaron Wilbraham earned League One side Rochdale an FA Cup replay at Premier League Newcastle United after a dramatic late equaliser.

Miguel Almiron’s fierce first-half finish looked to have booked the Magpies’ place in the fourth round. But Wilbraham left Rochdale fans celebrating when he finished from close range after a run and pass by 17-year-old Luke Matheson, who scored at Manchester United in the Carabao Cup in September.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce had been hit by a lengthy injury list before the tie, but the visitors dominated for long spells and it was no surprise the team 49 places up the ladder took the lead – Almiron pouncing after Christian Atsu’s cutback.

Rochdale keeper Robert Sanchez produced fine stops to prevent Joelinton and Yoshinori Muto increasing the lead, while Magpies keeper Martin Dubravka kept out former Manchester United youth player Oliver Rathbone.