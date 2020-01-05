Air Force kills ‘scores of terrorists’ in Sambisa forest

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has killed scores of Boko Haram terrorists in airstrikes in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State. NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He noted that the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole recorded the success near Bula Bello on January 1, 2020. Daramola explained that a NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft was returning from a mission before the onslaught.

He said the jet spotted a gun truck of the insurgents under a tree with scores of Boko Haram fighters gathered around the tree on the outskirts of the settlement, purportedly preparing for an attack against nearby troops’ positions.

According to the air commodore, some of the insurgents were also seen in a declassified short video clip pushing another vehicle to a location under another tree in the area. He revealed that the ATF subsequently scrambled its attack aircraft to engage the location, neutralising some of the terrorists in the process.