Atiku asks PDP to focus on rebuilding party, not elections

A former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to focus more on making the party greater than its. In a tweet on Saturday, he believes the main opposition party has a lot of fixes to make before facing the tasks ahead of it.

Atiku, the PDP presidential candidate in 2019 general elections, urged the PDP to divert its attention from the coming elections but make the party stronger and better. “Our preoccupation at this point in the PDP should not focus on elections, but on rebuilding and strengthening our party for the challenges ahead of us. –AA,” the tweet read.

The PDP presidential candidate’s tweet came four days after he called for a change of attitude across the board in the New Year and new decade. He had noted that the New Year and a new decade were coming with the opportunity to make better impressions in the lives of the people.

Atiku also called on the Federal government to respect the rule of law and remember the struggle for democratic rule in the country.