Everton must be perfect to win at Anfield – Ancelotti

Everton will need a “perfect performance” to beat Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday, says their manager Carlo Ancelotti. The Toffees have not beaten the Reds since 2010 – and have not won at Anfield since September 1999.

However, Ancelotti guided Napoli to a 2-0 Champions League win over Jurgen Klopp’s side in September, one of only two defeats for Liverpool this season. “To beat them your game has to be complete,” said the Italian, 60. “We want to have the possibility to play our football.

“At Napoli we were able to do a great performance because to beat Liverpool, a normal performance is not enough. “Everything has to be perfect. You must work hard, sacrifice and show intensity.”