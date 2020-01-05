Reps to reopen six-year single term bill

The House of Representatives may reopen the bill seeking amendment to the constitution to make the President and governors serve only a term of six years. The bill also proposed that members of the National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly will also serve six years per tenure.

The House had on December 17, 2019, voted against the proposal. The bill, sponsored by Mr John Dyegh from Benue State, which was considered for second reading, was stood down by the lawmakers who overwhelmingly opposed the legislation. It was titled, ‘A bill for an act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for a single term of six years for the President and governors and a six-year term for members of the National Assembly and states Houses of Assembly.’

Speaking with our correspondent, Dyegh lamented that several members of the House misunderstood the bill for an attempt to elongate the tenure of the President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently serving a second term of four years, or extend the duration. He disclosed that wider consultations were already ongoing, details of which he refused to disclose.