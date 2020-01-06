‘Arsenal must become addicted to winning’ – Arteta challenges players before Leeds tie

Arsenal have to take the FA Cup “very seriously” and become “addicted” to winning, says head coach Mikel Arteta. The Gunners host Leeds United in the third round on Monday in a match to be broadcast live on BBC One and the BBC Sport website (19:56 GMT kick-off).

Ex-captain Arteta returned to Arsenal last month, signing a three-and-a-half-year deal to succeed Unai Emery. “We have to be challenging for the cups and we’ll try to do that again this season,” said Arteta.

Arsenal have won the FA Cup a record 13 times, three of which have come in the past six years. Former midfielder Arteta started their 2014 final victory and was also a winner in 2015, though he missed the showpiece at Wembley.

“It is a competition that is very attached to this football club in recent years and we have to take it very seriously,” said the 37-year-old Spaniard.