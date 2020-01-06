Death toll in Kaduna gas explosion rises to six

The death toll in Saturday’s gas explosion at the Sabon Tasha in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State has risen from five to six. The Kaduna State Police Command said this in a press statement on Monday.

The gas explosion occurred along Kachia Road, Sabon Tasha, in Chikun Local Government Area between 2.30pm and 3.00pm, according to an eyewitness. However, the command failed to name the sixth victim of the disaster, which also claimed the lives of the Director General of the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, Prof. Simon Mallam.

The NAEC DG was said to have gone to a barber’s shop located within the premises of the retail gas outlet when the incident happened. The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said, “The Kaduna State Police Command wishes to update the general Public that the death toll has increased to six from the five persons already mentioned in the earlier statement.

“The Command has also in the course of investigation identified five of the deceased victims as Prof. Mallam Simon, Wale Ajayi, Daniel Peter, Victor Asoegwu, and Micheal Ernest. “Properties valued at N16,402,300 were burnt in the four shops affected by the fire.