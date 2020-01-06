Ibrahimovic set to play as Milan host Sampdoria on Monday

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could make his comeback to European football in Monday’s Serie A game between AC Milan and Sampdoria. The 38-year-old Swedish striker has signed a six-month contract with Milan – a club he played for between 2010 and 2012 – after leaving LA Galaxy.

Ibrahimovic has scored 122 Serie A goals for Inter Milan, Juventus and Milan, who are 11th in the league. He has been named in Stefano Pioli’s squad for Monday’s game at San Siro. Ibrahimovic scored in a training-ground friendly against lower league Rhodense on Friday, which Milan won 9-0.

Meanwhile, vandals in his home city Malmo have toppled a statue of the player because he invested in another Swedish club, Hammarby, last year.