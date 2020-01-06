Makinde commiserates with victims of fire outbreaks, vows to acquire modern fire-fighting equipment

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has commiserated with victims of recent fire incidents in the state with the promise to acquire modern fire-fighting equipment. Makinde in a post on his official Twitter handle sympathised with the victims of the Akesan Market and promised to commence an investigation into the incident.

“I received with shock, the news of the fire outbreak at Oja Akesan in Oyo Town, in the early hours of this morning (Sunday morning). Words cannot convey my deep sadness at this incident and I sympathise with the victims. I appeal for calm as we investigate the circumstances around the unfortunate incident,” Makinde said.

Meanwhile, the State’s Commissioner for Infrastructure, Transportation and Public Works, Raphael Afonja during an on-the-spot assessment of the fire-ravaged market vowed that 10 modern fire-fighting equipment will be acquired by the state government to combat the incessant outbreaks.

He added that the process that would lead to the acquisition of the equipment will commence on Monday.