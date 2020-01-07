Buhari nullifies suspension of Ogunbiyi as REA boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the suspension of Mrs Damilola Ogunbiyi from her role as Managing Director of Rural Electrification Agency (REA), be reversed.

This was disclosed on Tuesday in a tweet by Presidency.

“President @MBuhari has directed that the suspension of Mrs Damilola Ogunbiyi from her role as Managing Director of @realREANigeria, be reversed.

“Her resignation effective 31 December 2019 has been accepted to enable her to take up her new @UN appointment,” Presidency tweeted.