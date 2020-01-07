Nigerian Army promises to investigate, sanction erring officers after Borno Governor’s outburst

The Nigerian Army says the accusation of extortion by Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, against soldiers, will not be taken lightly. Governor Zulum had earlier in a video confronted soldiers manning Maiduguri-Damaturu expressway accusing them of extorting travelers.

In reaction to this, Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Aminu Iliyasu in a statement on Monday said as a professional and disciplined institution it will not take such allegations lightly, particularly coming from a state executive.

They assured that the allegation will be duly investigated and culprits will be dealt with accordingly. “The Nigerian Army as a professional and disciplined institution views such allegations seriously, particularly coming from a State Executive.