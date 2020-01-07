Policeman arrested for shooting Corps member, two others in Bayelsa

The Bayelsa State Police Command says they have arrested a mobile police officer for unlawful use of his firearm, shooting a corp member and two others. A statement released by the command on Tuesday said the suspect was arrested on the orders of the State Commissioner of Police, Uche Anozia and he is currently in detention at the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCID), Yenagoa.

“The authorities of Bayelsa Police Command have arrested and taken into custody one Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel for suspicion of Discreditable Conduct and Unlawful Use of his Firearm. “The suspect, a male NCO, who was arrested on the orders of the State Commissioner of Police, CP Uche Anozia is currently in detention at the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Yenagoa,” the statement read in part.

The incident happened on Monday, January 7, in front of a new generation bank located in Ekeki area of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital when the police officer had an altercation with a driver of a commercial bus. The driver of the 14-seater bus who was conveying passengers returning from the Yuletide celebration was allegedly trying to disembark passengers in front of the bank premises.