Qasem Soleimani: Stampede kills more than 30 mourners at burial

More than 30 people have been killed in a stampede as Iranians flocked to the burial of a top commander killed in a US drone strike, Iranian media report. The deaths led to the postponement of Qasem Soleimani’s interment. A new time will be announced later, officials say.

Qasem Soleimani is being laid to rest in his hometown with millions already estimated to have packed the streets for funeral processions. His killing has raised fears of a conflict between the US and Iran. Soleimani was widely considered the second most powerful man in Iran behind Supreme Leader Khamenei. The US saw him as a terrorist and a threat to American troops.

President Trump adopted a tough stance against Iran after his election and Tehran responded with their own campaign. Tensions were raised further last month after the US attacked an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq it blamed for attacks on US forces.

What caused the stamped in Kerman, south-eastern Iran, is unclear but vast numbers of people were again seen in the streets ahead of Soleimani’s burial.