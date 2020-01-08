BREAKING: Supreme Court upholds election of Governor Ikpeazu

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu. In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Paul Galunje, the court held that the appellant did not establish its claims of over-voting.

According to him, to prove this allegation there are crucial documents that the appellant must tender. He said: “The law is clear that the petitioner must tender the voters’ register, relate the document to the specific area where the documents were affected.

“However, in this case, the appellant has not done so, it merely dumped form ec8a and ec8b before the court but did not call any witnesses to prove its allegations of over-voting”.