Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala wins African Women’s Player of the Year

Super Falcons’ Captain Asisat Oshoala has been crowned as the 2019 African Women’s Player of the Year. The Nigerian forward was announced as the best African female footballer of the year on Tuesday at the 2019 CAF Awards ceremony in Egypt.

Oshoala, who plays for Spanish side Barcelona, beat Ajara Nchout of Cameroon and South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana, who was crowned in Senegal last year to claim the title. It is the fourth time the 25-year-old is being crowned the best African female footballer. She won the award in 2014, 2016 and 2017, and was also among the final three in 2018 but lost to her South African rival Kgatlana.

Shortly after she was announced as the winner, Oshoala took to Twitter to thank her family and friends, as well as her fans and colleagues locally and internationally for their support.