PDP, APC clash as 30 die in Borno bridge explosion

The Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress on Tuesday locked horns on national issues, including renewed insurgency and insecurity in the country. The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, said the ruling party, the APC, was responsible for what it called renewed insurgent attacks, bloodletting and worsened insecurity in some parts of the country.

It also accused the APC regime of looting. But its counterpart for the APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu, accused the PDP of falsehood. He said the opposition party was not constant in its lies. The PDP and the APC disagreed over national issues, just as no fewer than 30 people were killed and 35 injured in an explosion on a bridge at Gamboru, Borno State, on Monday.

Residents of the town on Tuesday, said an improvised explosive device was detonated on the bridge at 3pm on Monday in the market town of Gamboru, close to Cameroon.