Supreme Court begins hearing on Appeal against Ikpeazu

The Supreme Court has commenced hearing on the appeal filed against the election of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu. At the onset of proceeding on Wednesday, counsel to Mr. Alex Orti and APGA Mr. Lateef Fagbemi adopted his processes.

According to him, claims by the Appellate Court that the documents tendered at the tribunal were dumped on the court should be set aside. Mr. Fagbemi argued that the findings by the Appellate Court that the documents tendered were not true certified document was also an error because the issue of proper certification did not arise.

He added that there must be respect for the rule of law and the required procedure. In the final analysis, he asked the court to allow the appeal and set aside the position of the Appellate Court and order a fresh election.

On his part counsel to INEC, Mr. Zakawanu Garba asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the appeal.