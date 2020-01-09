Army clash with bandits in Katsina, kills many

Troops of the 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army on the 7th of January 2020 decimated some bandits in Magama Jibia Local Government Area of Kastina state. The troops encountered the bandits while the miscreants were trying to carry out kidnap operations along Mallamawa in Jibia.

A heavy gun battle ensued, with many bandits being neutralized while some escaped with varying degrees of injuries. Two soldiers were also injured in the exchange of fire. In a statement by the army spokesman, Captain Kayode Owolabi, troops have dominated the area.

The army spokesman, however, revealed that two customs officers had been kidnapped prior to the encounter and invasion of some of the bandits’ hideouts. He further stated that all other civilians who had been kidnapped within the period have been successfully returned to their respective homes.