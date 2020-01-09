BREAKING: PDP Ward Chairman killed by gunmen in Delta

A young man identified as Paul Onomuakpokpo, has been killed by gunmen suspected to be hired assassins. Mr. Paul who was also the ward Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Olomu, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State was killed on Wednesday night along the Ogoni Road near the palace of Olomu Kingdom.

Reports suggest that armed assassins ambushed the PDP Chieftain and rained bullets on him and his Toyota Camry car. He dies from his gunshot injuries. Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident.

The police spokesman, however, noted that no arrest has been made, the state police command says investigations are still ongoing.