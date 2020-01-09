Iran plane crash: Airliner ‘was trying to return to airport’

A plane that crashed in Iran with 176 people on board was trying to return to the airport when it crashed, Iranian investigators have said. The Boeing 737-800 went down just minutes after taking off from Tehran’s airport, leaving no survivors.

An initial probe found the aircraft experienced a problem as it was leaving the airport zone, and was “on fire”. Earlier, Iran said it would not hand over the recovered black box flight recorders to Boeing or to the US. Under global aviation rules Iran has the right to lead the investigation, but manufacturers are typically involved.

The crash came at a time of high tensions between Iran and the US – just hours after Iran carried out missile strikes on two air bases housing US forces in Iraq. However there is no evidence the two events are linked.