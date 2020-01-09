Kogi PDP vice-chair dies playing lawn tennis

The Vice-Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kogi State, Chief Kola Ojo, is dead. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a statement by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Bode Ogunmola, in Lokoja on Wednesday said Ojo slumped and died in Lagos on Tuesday evening while playing lawn tennis.

Ojo, a legal practitioner, was said to be a regular player of the game at the Sports Centre, Ogudu GRA, in Lagos where the incident happened at about 5:55 p.m. The statement read, “The Sports Centre was said to be about a five-minute drive to his residence within the GRA. “He was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital but was pronounced dead by doctors on duty.”

Ogunmola described Ojo as a “reliable pillar of the party.” He said, “Ojo was until his death the Vice-Chairman of the party in Kogi West Senatorial District. “He did his best to improve the fortunes of the party.” The statement further explained that the late Ojo joined politics after he retired from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Ojo, who hailed from Okoro Gbede in the Ijumu Local Government Area of the state, was married with four children.