No worker in Oyo state will earn below N30,000 minimum wage – Makinde

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, says no staff in the State’s workforce would earn below the N30,000 national minimum wage. Makinde said implementation of the minimum wage would commence as soon as the Committee set up by his government to look into the modalities for the implementation of the wage completes its assignment.

The Governor who gave this assurance on Wednesday during the 2020 inter-religious service. He noted that he was looking forward to a decision that would be agreeable to the civil servants as well as affordable and sustainable for the State government.

“On the new minimum wage, the committee has been set up, they are working and moving towards alignment but I promise you that this administration and the workers of Oyo State are on the same page on this ongoing negotiation.

“When it is concluded, I give you the assurance that we shall stand side-by-side to announce to the whole world what we have agreed.