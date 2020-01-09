Senate President commiserates with Yobe fire victims

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has sympathised with the family the mother and her three daughters who died in a fire disaster on Tuesday night. The victims were killed in an inferno at Red Bricks Quarters on Maiduguri road, Damaturu in Yobe State.

Lawan, who also condoled with the state government over the tragic incident asked residents of the state to take precaution to avoid an outbreak of fire disaster in homes and offices, especially whenever there is a power outage.

Lawan however commended the head of the family who bravely rescued his five-year-old son before escaping from the inferno. He prayed for God’s comfort for the bereaved family and for an end to such incidents.