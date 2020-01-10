INEC boss criticises deployment of security officers during 2019 election

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, has criticised the way security officers were deployed during the 2019 general elections. Professor Yakubu who spoke during the expanded inter-agency consultative meeting with the committee on elections security in Abuja stressed that a lot of attention was given to numbers rather than setting priorities on strategic deployment.

The special committee formulated by the electoral body, on a regular basis, do an appraisal of the performances of security agencies who participate in the Nation’s Elections. The meeting had representatives of the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Air staff, as well as men and officers from the paramilitary including Customs, Immigration, Correctional Services as well as the EFCC.

The INEC Chairman in his opening remarks stated that the same approach was adopted during the Kogi and Bayelsa states election, urging the security bosses to rethink the strategies in ensuring a peaceful election period.

On his part the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu revealed that anyone who tries to compromise the electoral system during the January 25 re-run Elections in some states will be made a scapegoat.