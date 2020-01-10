NIMC to register UTME candidates in Abuja, Lagos, Kano on Saturday

Candidates for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in Abuja, Lagos and Kano will get another opportunity to obtain the National Identification Number on Saturday. Possession of the NIN is a mandatory requirement for participation in the examination, which would start on Monday.

The National Identity Management Commission announced on its twitter handle on Friday that enrolment centres in Abuja, Lagos and Kano would open on Saturday to enrol UTME/DE candidates. The tweet explained that only candidates for the examination would be registered in the three cities on Saturday. The public notice read, “All NIMC enrolment centres in Abuja, Kano and Lagos will open on Saturday, January 11, 2020 to enrol UTME/DE candidates only.

“Candidates should come along with their school means of identification and required documents for the NIN enrolment exercise.” The development followed difficulties being experienced by candidates, and other Nigerians, who are seeking to obtain the NIN.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board had on October 17, 2019, said only candidates with the NIN would be registered for the 2020 UTME.