NIS to investigate bribery allegation at borders

The Nigeria Immigration Service is set to investigate the allegation of bribery against its personnel at the nation’s borders. The Public Relations Officer of NIS, Mr Sunday James, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja. News Agency of Nigeria reports that an online media had alleged that “with just N200 bribe per immigration check point, illegal Migrants were infiltrating Nigeria through Sokoto.”

The report had alleged that NIS officials at patrol check points on various Nigerian highways have indirectly ‘legalised’ illegal migration with their cash-for-pass attitudes. James said that the Comptroller General of Immigration, Mr Muhammad Babandede, assured that the alleged acts would be investigated.

“Considering the gravity of the accusation, the CGI has ordered that a comprehensive investigation into the allegation be carried out and the recommendations immediately forwarded to his office for immediate action.

“It is pertinent to note that the NIS under the leadership of Muhammad Babandede is doing everything possible to rid the system of bad eggs who are giving the service bad name.