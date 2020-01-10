The court will decide El-Zakzaky’s fate – Kaduna Govt

The Kaduna State government on Thursday said the fate of the embattled leader of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) is in the hands of the court. This was disclosed by the Attorney General of Kaduna State and Commissioner for Justice, Aisha Dikko.

She revealed that the ongoing legal processes should not be the subject of a media campaign or pressure of any kind, affirming that the Kaduna State Government has no intention to withdraw the charges and would rather leave it to the court to decide the case.

In a statement issued in Kaduna, the state capital, Dikko said both Ibrahim El Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat are facing an eight-count charge, including culpable homicide punishable with death, before the High Court of Kaduna State.

The Attorney General recalls that the court had earlier refused the accused persons’ application for bail following their arraignment in August 2018.