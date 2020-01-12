I will not impose anybody on Rivers State come 2023 – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that he will not work towards imposing any Governor on Rivers people at the expiration of his second term in 2023. Speaking during a Solidarity Visit by the Orashi Region of Rivers State at the Government House Port Harcourt on Saturday, Governor Wike said power can never be extended as a gift to any group.

He said: “For the position of Governorship if you have the capacity, come out and contest. Nobody zoned Governorship to me, I struggled for it. “I will not impose anybody on Rivers people as Governor in 2023. I will not do it. I don’t even have that power, not to talk of giving it out. You cannot give what you don’t have.

“To be the Governor of Rivers State, you must have the capacity to deliver.”