Alleged N1.4bn fraud: Court adjourns trial of NBA president

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday adjourned until Feb. 11, the continuation of the trial of the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Paul Usoro, charged with N1.4billion fraud.

Usoro is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission before Justice Rilwan Aikawa on 10 counts. Usoro was first arraigned before Justice Muslim Hassan in December 2018 but the case was re-assigned to Justice Rilwan Aikawa.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges before Hassan. He also maintained his not guilty plea before Aikawa and was granted bail. The continuation of the trial which was earlier fixed for Monday has now been further adjourned to Feb. 11, as Justice Aikawa did not sit.

The trial will resume on the next date.