Crowds storm Supreme Court for Governorship appeals hearing

The Supreme Court witnessed a large number of visitors who stormed the premises on Monday to witness the governorship appeal hearing from six states.

The Apex Court was to attend to appeals filed by aggrieved candidates in the March 9 governorship elections in Imo, Bauchi, Sokoto, Kano, Plateau, and Benue. But the proceeding was adjourned to Tuesday due to a member of the panel falling ill and an over-crowded courtroom.

Justice Ibrahim Mohammed, who made the announcement, said the sick member had been attended to, but the hearing will continue on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Also, some persons believed to be ‘political thugs’ attacked the convoy of former Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar inside the Supreme Court premises as Court adjourn till tomorrow