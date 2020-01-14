Imo Election: Uche Nwosu withdraws appeal against Governor Ihedioha

The candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the March 9, 2019 governorship election in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, has withdrawn his second appeal filed against the election of Governor Emeka Ihedioha before the Supreme Court.

According to his counsel, Mr. Solomon Umoh (SAN), the withdrawal on Tuesday is based on the judgment of the apex court delivered on the 20th of December 2019. The apex court canceled out the candidature of Mr. Nwosu under the flagship of the Action Alliance (AA) over the double nomination.

Mr Nwosu had won the nomination to contest under the All Progressives Congress (APC), but the internal wrangling within the ruling party made it impossible for him to be presented as the party’s candidate, which necessitated his defection to AA at the last minute.