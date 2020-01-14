[UPDATED] Kano Election: Ganduje, Abba Yusuf to know fate on Monday

The Supreme Court has fixed January 20 to deliver judgment on an appeal from the governorship election in Kano State. A seven-man panel of justices of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, fixed the date on Tuesday in Abuja at the hearing of the appeal filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 9 poll, Mr Abba Yusuf.

The court fixed Monday next week to decide the fate of the appeal after listening to arguments by the counsels representing the appellant and the respondents in the suit. The respondents are Governor Ganduje, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Mr Yusuf was represented at the apex court by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Adegboyega Awomolo.

Earlier, Awomolo asked the court to allow his client’s appeal, including setting aside the order of the lower court and grant all the prayers of the appellant. He based his argument on the ground that the Returning Officer for the governorship election in Kano unilaterally cancelled the results from 207 polling units.