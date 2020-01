Dalila Jakupovic, who retired from her Australian Open qualifying match because of the air quality, says every player she has spoken to had “headaches and problems breathing”.

The Slovenian, 28, had to be helped off court after suffering a coughing fit in her first-round match in Melbourne. Wednesday’s qualifying was delayed because of the “very poor” air quality from the ongoing bushfire crisis.

“It was very dangerous to play in those conditions yesterday,” said Jakupovic.