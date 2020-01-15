Eniola Aluko: Ex-England, Chelsea & Juventus striker retires

Former Chelsea and Juventus striker Eniola Aluko, who won more than 100 England caps, has retired. Aluko, 32, left Juventus in December after nearly 18 months with the Serie A champions and had been tipped to return to the Women’s Super League.

She was also part of the Great Britain team at the London 2012 Olympics. “Thank you football for everything you’ve given and taught me,” said Aluko on Twitter. “Thanks for the full circle moments and crazy unexpected journey.”

Aluko is England’s joint-10th most capped international, scoring 33 goals in 102 senior appearances. But her last international appearance came in 2016 and, also that year, she made allegations of misconduct against then England boss Mark Sampson.

The Football Association apologised to Aluko in October 2017 for racially discriminatory remarks made by Sampson in 2014.