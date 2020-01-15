Ile-Arugbo: parties to settle out-of-court

A High Court sitting in Ilorin on Wednesday advised all parties in the Ile-Arugbo demolition suit to explore an out-of-court settlement in the interest of peace and justice. Justice Abiodun Adebara gave the advice while addressing the parties in the case.

Ile-Arugbo (old people’s home) belonging to ASA Investment Limited was demolished on Jan. 2, 2020. Adebara ordered that a notice of summons be pasted on the Police Headquarters’ notice board and the office of the State Commissioner of Police for him to appear in court on the next hearing. He, however, adjourned the case until Jan. 24, for a hearing of pending applications and interim injunction.

Earlier, Counsel to the claimant, Abdulazeez Ibrahim, SAN, made an attempt for the court to give an interim order for another injunction. Ibrahim argued that an interim injunction can be extended within seven days of making the order. ”We are ready for settlement as advised and would make some approach.

“We are peace-loving people so, we will explore all possible opportunities for settlement,” he said.