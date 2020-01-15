Imo: We must accept Supreme Court judgement, says Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that the Supreme Court judgment which nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha as the Governor of Imo State must be respected.

According to a statement issued by his media office, the ex-Vice President based his premise on the fact that the verdict of the apex court is final. “I can only say that since the Supreme Court is final, we must accept its judgment, however unexpected and unpalatable it may be. The Rule of law must guide our paths even if logic sheds light on a different path,” the statement read in part.

Stressing further, Akitu said: “Let me state unequivocally that I solidarise with Emeka Ihedioha, a man I know to be a great leader of men and resources. In the fullness of time, I am convinced that he will overcome this setback and emerge stronger.”

Atiku restated his full support for his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noting that it must continue to provide hope for the Nigerian people.