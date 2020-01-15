Katsina banditry: AIG commences two-day visit to seek solution

The Assistant Inspector-General of police in charge of Zone 1, Sadiq Bello, on Wednesday, commenced a two-day visit to Katsina State to meet stakeholders including the Emir of Katsina, Dr Abdulmumin Kabir, with a view to finding a solution to the criminal challenge in the state. Bello, whose zone comprises Kano, Katsina and Jigawa, commended the Katsina Police Commissioner, Sanusi Buba, and the heads of various security agencies as well as their teams for rising to the occasion of combating banditry and other crimes in the state.

Bello said, “I am going to meet the traditional rulers, the emirs, and others over this banditry. I will seek to know responsible for it; how can the problem be crushed and so on. All these are part of the community policing that the Inspector-General of police is clamouring for and which is going to take off very soon. We equally want our officers and men to be prepared for the new community policing.

“I will also urge members of the public to trust the police; to come out and work with us with a view to combating crimes in our communities. We want the public to know that they are important in the current efforts aimed at combating crimes in our community.”

On his part, the Katsina State Police Commissioner, Sanusi Buba, had earlier told the AIG that the police command was doing its best to tackle crimes in the state despite challenges.