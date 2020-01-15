Laureus Awards: Liverpool, Lewis Hamilton, Andy Murray and Tiger Woods among nominees

Liverpool have been shortlisted among the nominees in the Team of the Year and Comeback of the Year categories in the Laureus World Sports Awards. Jurgen Klopp’s side – who won the Champions League in 2019 – are on a shortlist of six for Team of the Year.

The Reds are in the Comeback of the Year category for overturning a 3-0 Champions League semi-final first-leg deficit by beating Barcelona 4-0. Andy Murray is a Comeback of the Year nominee after returning from surgery.

Britain’s Murray broke down in tears after winning his first singles title since career-saving hip surgery by beating Stan Wawrinka at the European Open in October.

Lewis Hamilton is listed in the Sportsman of the Year category as a result of winning his sixth Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship, while Tiger Woods is also named in the category after winning his 15th major title at the Masters in April.