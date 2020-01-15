Trump impeachment: House lawmakers appointed to prosecute case

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named the lawmakers who will prosecute the impeachment case against President Donald Trump. She appeared at a news conference with the seven “managers”, led by Adam Schiff, chairman of the House intelligence committee.

The House will vote later on Wednesday to send the impeachment charges against Mr Trump to the Senate. The Senate impeachment trial will be only the third ever of a US president. While Democrats control the House, Mr Trump’s fellow Republicans control the Senate 53-47, and are all but certain to acquit him.

Mrs Pelosi said on Wednesday morning: “I’m very proud to present the managers who will bring the case, which we have great confidence in, in terms of impeaching the president and his removal.”