Benue approves new minimum wage

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has approved the implementation of the new minimum wage for workers in the state. Special Adviser to the governor on labour, Ode Enyi, said the approval was arrived at the meeting on the new minimum wage and adjustment of salaries held in Makurdi by the negotiation committee.

He said that the labour and the government agreed on N30,009.99 as the new minimum wage in the state. He added that the committee would meet to adjust the salaries of level-seven workers and above. “Already, level one to six have been settled,” Enyi said.

Enyi said that the chairman of the committee and the Secretary to the State Government, Tony Ijohor, expressed the readiness of the Ortom administration to tackle the issues affecting workers in the state with all seriousness.

When asked about the date for commencement of the new minimum wage, Enyi said, “(When) the committee meet on the adjustment of the salary for all levels, the implementation period will be known.”