Buhari pledges to sustain efforts at ending Child Marriage

President Muhammadu Buhari has given the assurance that the Federal Government will sustain ongoing efforts to end child marriage and improve girl-child education in the country. He gave the assurance on Thursday while commissioning the headquarters building of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs in Abuja.

According to the President, it is the collective duty of all to ensure that mothers of today and tomorrow are educated, encouraged and empowered. “Our quest is to ensure that concerns of women, children, and other vulnerable citizens are given prominence and ultimately addressed,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by his media adviser, Femi Adesina.

President Buhari added, “A key priority of our government is the development and implementation of social inclusion and economic sustenance policies. Our determination is to ensure that economic growth and prosperity are felt by as wide a circle as possible.

“In particular, we are laying great emphasis on the education of the girl-child. The high level of young girls who are out of school or unable to complete school due to socio-economic pressures is disturbing and must be addressed.”