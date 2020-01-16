Masari signs bill restricting movement of motorcycles, tricycles in Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has signed an executive order restricting the movement of motorcycles and tricycles from 7pm to 6am throughout the state.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Ahmed El-Marzuq, announced this on Wednesday shortly after the governor assented to the bill at the Government House in Katsina. He explained that the assent to the bill was to prevent incessant attacks by the hoodlums terrorising innocent citizens of the state.

The commissioner disclosed that the law would come into effect from January 20, 2020. He, however, stated that the only exception to the law were personnel of the law enforcement agencies such as the military, the police, and other paramilitary agencies.